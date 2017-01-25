'Misha, better than anything I could ever ask for'

Actor Shahid Kapoor on National Girl Child Day shared a message saying that his daughter Misha is better than anything he could ever ask for.

On National Girl Child Day, which was on Monday, Shahid took to Twitter to share the message.

"Misha is better than anything I could ever ask for. Every girl is truly a blessing to the entire family. Happy National Girl Child Day all," the actor tweeted on Monday night.

Shahid, who is married to Delhi based Mira Rajput, welcomed Misha on August 26 last year.

On the film front, Shahid is currently shooting for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He will also be seen in Rangoon, which has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.