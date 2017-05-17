Miley has 'weird' friendship with Katy

Singer Miley Cyrus will soon complete 10 years of her friendship with singer Katy Perry and she considers it weird.

Cyrus feels Perry's 2008 song I kissed a girl was about her, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Katy Perry, she's been a friend for a really long time. We were actually just realising the other day that next year, we'll have been friends for 10 years. I think that's my friend that I've known the longest, which is really, really weird," Cyrus said on radio station WKTU.

"When she came out with I kissed a girl, I was doing the Hannah Montana: The Movie, and I heard her on the radio. They said, 'who did you write that about?' She said me!

"And I was on a four wheeler, actually -- my dad had this four wheeler, this is how hillbilly we are, we had a radio attached to the four wheeler and I heard it and I screamed, and started freaking out," she added.