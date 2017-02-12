Michael Douglas confirms he's in 'Ant-Man' sequel

Actor Michael Douglas has confirmed his return as Dr Hank Pym for the Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and The Wasp.

The 72-year-old star made his return official by sharing about the same on Facebook.

"Getting ready to play Dr Pym again in 'Ant-Man 2' shooting in July. Need to start growing the goatee now," he wrote.

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne are also returning for Ant-Man and The Wasp, marking the first time a woman will headline a Marvel Studios film ahead of Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

The film, directed by Peyton Reed, will open in the US theaters on July 6 next year.