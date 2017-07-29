'Mental' is a new-age film: Aamir Khan's brother Faissal

Superstar Aamir Khan's younger brother Faissal Khan, who is making a comeback with Sharique Minhaj's tentatively titled film "Mental", says it is a new-age movie.

"It is a new-age film; especially for the generation next who are madly obsessed with one-sided affair and who take wrong decisions which is very immoral," Faissal said in statement.

This will be the third time Faissal and Minhaj will be seen working together after "Chand Bujh Gaya" and the Kashmir based "Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq".

"This film's subject is different from the earlier two films we did together. It revolves around a one-sided love affair and the guy goes at all lengths to win his love. He even becomes mental too. I believe in quality rather than quantity. I listen to the script first before giving my nod. When Sharique narrated the script and my role, I eagerly accepted to do it." Faissal added.

"Mental" will be shot in major shooting schedules from August at Surat, Daman, Saputara and Mumbai locales.

Talking about Faissal, Minhaj said: "Having worked with Faissal in two of my earlier films we share a good rapport. Faissal Khan fits in the character like a hand-in-glove. You could say it is a tailor-made role for him."