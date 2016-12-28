Melissa Benoist files for divorce from Blake Jenner

"Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist is putting an end to her marriage and has filed for divorce from husband Blake Jenner.



The actress has decided to part ways after four years of marriage, reported E! online.



According to court documents Benoist cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and doesn't want either party to give spousal support. The couple has no children together.



During their relationship, the duo had appeared on two episodes of "Supergirl" together.



Back in September, the couple was all smiles as they traveled to the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival to support Blake's latest project "The Edge of Seventeen."