Matt Damon's worries for soon-to-be father George Clooney

Actor Matt Damon has said that he is clueless about how George Clooney will cope with having twins, as the "sleepless nights" will be worse with two babies.

Clooney, 55, and his lawyer wife Amal are expecting a boy and a girl as twins, the actor's mother has confirmed.

During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Damon, who is a longtime friend of Clooney, said, "(George) said to me, 'Well, you have four.' And I said, 'Yeah, but not at once!' We did it one at a time. I don't know how anybody does twins. Those sleepless nights... and there's two of them? There's just no way. But we'll see."

Meanwhile, Damon, 46, previously admitted he "almost started crying" when his Ocean's Eleven co-star shared the happy news with him.

"I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, 'How far along is she?' And he goes, 'Eight weeks'."