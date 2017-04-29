Baahubali: The Conclusion has become a rage and the team behind it deserves all the appreciation. Baahubali being a Telugu film has equally amazed and impressed those who do not understand the language.

The Hindi version of the film has a huge amount of effort put behind it to keep the essence of the original film intact and make it believable for the viewers.

The Hindi dialogue writer of Baahubali series Manoj Muntashir is a well-known lyricist. He has won IIFA award for best lyricist and holds a record of penning down maximum number of lyrics in one calendar year. “My responsibility was to make it more believable,” Manoj said.

“I was inspired by BR Chopra’s Mahabharata, the language was kept strictly Bollywood.” He said when asked about things you kept in mind while writing the Hindi version of Baahubali.

“Credit goes to SS Rajamouli as he said try and match the lips. During the film’s initial 15 minutes a viewer forgets if he is watching a dubbed film,” he added.

While writing both the films, the writer faced challenges. The first part had character build up challenge and second had pressure build up challenge.

When asked about his favourite character while writing the series he said, “Katappa especially in part 2. He is funny in the second part. People don’t associate funny lines with katappa.”

The writer expressed that he will wait for a film like Baahubali to write dialogues till then he will prefer to stay a lyricist.

The film Baahubali: The Conclusion, directed by SS Rajamouli released on 28 April.