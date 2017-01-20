Majaz (Ae Gham-e-Dil Kya Karun): Finding simplicity in relationships

Relationships, be it between parent and child, sibling, man and woman or between workers, are often complicated and difficult to deal with it. However, there is always a different perspective to things and life.

Sending out positive vibe to the world, the Majaz (Ae Gham-e-Dil Kya Karun) attempts to show "simplicity in relationships"

“Through this film, we have tried to show the simplicity of relationships and the process of tackling failure in life with positive approach," writer Shakeel Akhtar said.

The film, shot in different cities, had its premiere in New Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad recently.

“The film has been shot in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Lucknow, Aligarh, Delhi, and Mumbai,” Akhtar said.

Director Ravindra Singh, singer-turned composer Talat Aziz, actor-producer Madih, Anas Khan and Rashmi Mishra, post production specialist Santosh Mudgal and cinematographer Shakti Soni were present during the premiere of the film.

Based on trials and tribulations of the 20th century illustrious poet Majaz Lucknowi, the film has earned accolades from Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari who viewed it in a special screening.

Besides Talat Aziz, Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik have also lent their voice to the film.

Majaz (Ae Gham-e-Dil Kya Karun) is released worldwide on January 20.