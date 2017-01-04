The New Year has begun on a positive note for Maharashtra as the state’s Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with Dangal super star Aamir Khan recently launched the second edition of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup, a Paani foundation initiative.

The event took place in Mumbai at the Sahyadri State Guest House on Tuesday.

Minister for water conservation, Shri Ram Shinde along with various prominent personalities from Hindi and Marathi film industry graced the occasion.

The highlight of the event was the anthem song for the water cup. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, composed by leading music directors Ajay- Atul and sung by none other than Paani Foundation's Co-founder Kiran Rao, the song strikes a chord.

Aamir, who is the co-founder of Paani Foundation along with other actors and many Water Heroes were present on the launch day.

Bollywood’s ‘Mr. Perfectionist’ Aamir unveiled the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup anthem.

The Paani Foundation began their initiative with 3 districts in 2016 and now 30 districts have been included and targeted for the cause.

The ‘Satyamev Jayate Water Cup’ is basically a competition between different villages where their efforts for water conservation is awarded and watershed is observed to be corrected.

The Satyamev Jayate Water Cup 2017 competition will begin from April 8 and continue till May 22 this year.