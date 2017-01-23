Luke Bryan to sing National Anthem at Super Bowl

Country singer Luke Bryan has confirmed that he will perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

The 40-year-old star announced the news on Instagram by posting a clip of himself in which he said that he is superexcited to perform the national song of the country.

"Hey guys, it's Luke Bryan here and I'm so excited to announce that I will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51 live from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, right here on February 5," he said in a video message.

The Crash My Party hitmaker also thanked The National Football League for giving him this honour.

"Thank you @nfl for this opportunity of a lifetime. See y'all in Houston," he captioned the clip.

Bryan has joined previously announced halftime headliner Lady Gaga, who sang the National Anthem at last year's game.