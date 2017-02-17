Lucknow Central's grand set paints tinsel town red!

Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming movie set is already talk of the town for its larger than life detailed design.

The huge Film City studio in Mumbai’s Goregaon is popular for its massive sets and at the moment, houses Lucknow Central’s set.

Interestingly, spread across nearly two acres, the set has been designed as Lucknow. The 2 acre set is designed to recreate Lucknow jail on such a huge landscape.

“A great amount of research went into recreating a jail,” Amit Ray, the set’s designer said.

The designer also said that he wanted to make the jail look huge and scary and hence the makers kickstarted with the layout, drawings and fashioned few 3D models and nearly took three months to be completed.

Lucknow Central has already been generating interest among Farhan’s fans as they eagerly await the film’s release.

Audiences are keen on watching Farhan through this amazing movie lined up on his kitty.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, the film is directed by Ranjit Tiwari.