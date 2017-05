Things are getting serious between pop diva Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodrigues as they have already started discussing marriage.

The duo, who have only been dating since early March, are having some pretty serious talks about their future, reported E! online.

“J Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J Lo wants a future with A-Rod.

“J Lo would marry A-Rod if he asked. She is head over heals for him. They get each other in so many ways,” a source said.