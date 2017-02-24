Bollywood film ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ has been denied certification by the Indian film censor board for being too ‘lady-oriented’.

"The story is lady-oriented, their fantasy about life. There are continuous sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society hence film refused," read the letter drafted by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film’s director Alankrita Srivastava hit back at the censor board for denying certification claiming it as an “assault on women’s rights”.

“I believe the decision to refuse certification to our film is an assault on women’s rights. For too long the popular narrative has perpetuated patriarchy by objectifying women or minimising their role in a narrative. So a film like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ that challenges that dominant narrative is being attacked because it presents a female point of view. Do women not have the right of freedom of expression?,” she said.

The director vowed to fight the censor board to get her film released.

The film produced by Prakash Jha showcases the journey of four women belonging to different age groups set in Lucknow.

The film stars critically acclaimed actor Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Patnaik and others.

The film had earlier won the Oxfan Award for ‘Best Film on Gender Equalit’y at the Mumbai Film Festival and Spirit of Asia Prize at Tokyo International Film Festival.