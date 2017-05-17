  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

Liam Payne wears 'missus' Cheryl's trousers to event

  • IANS

    IANS | New York

    May 17, 2017 | 04:55 PM
Liam Payne, Cheryl, Ronald Van Der Kemp

Liam Payne (PHOTO: Facebook)

One Direction star Liam Payne called singer Cheryl his "missus" and flaunted her pair of trousers at a promotional event for his new album here.

Payne, who welcomed his first child -- son Bear -- with Cheryl earlier this year, decided to wear his girlfriend's trousers when he visited multi-platform video and music network Music Choice's office here on Tuesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Payne looked confident as he lounged on the sofa in Cheryl's 1,500 pounds-worth designer trousers.

"I just went and started shopping and my missus is a fashionista...These are actually her trousers," Payne said.

Payne matched the Dutch designer Ronald Van Der Kemp's outfit with a casual hoodie and a pair of boots. 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Sunrisers Hyderabad stun Kolkata Knight Riders to keep their final hopes alive?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.