Liam Payne wants another One Direction album

Singer Liam Payne thinks One Direction fans deserve another album from the boy-band.

The 23-year-old wrote half of a record that was never heard or played live, which he feels "deserves" to be shared with their loyal fans, known as Directioners, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's no disrespect, never any disrespect, I had some of the best times in my life in that band, and you know, some things I'll never forget. It's given me the greatest outlet to make my own music, and move forward," Payne said on a radio channel.

"I don't really know, it's difficult to see how everyone's gonna work out at the moment. I'd like to think there was one, and there deserves to be one. There was an album that wasn't toured, which I wrote half of! I think it deserves it's time. But we need to write another album, and do some more tours later on," Payne added.

