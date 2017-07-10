Last few days were traumatising: Bhandarkar on 'Indu Sarkar' release

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, whose "Indu Sarkar" hit the theatres on Friday after battling censorship hassles, says the last couple of days have been very much traumatising for him.

The director spoke on the sidelines of a screening of "Indu Sarkar" here on Thursday.

"I am really happy... The last 10-12 days have been traumatising. I had to struggle so much -- from High Court to Supreme Court, I went everywhere... And finally the film is releasing. So I am quite happy," the National Award winner said.

The movie was embroiled in controversies -- from facing demands by the censor board as the movie is based on the Emergency era, and criticism from the Congress party which termed it as an attempt to tarnish the image of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi.

Finally, the movie released with 2 cuts, 1 disclaimer and some beeps.

"I am happy about the cuts. When Revising Committee saw the film, they liked it a lot. So after the cuts, the essence of the film is still intact. Two small cuts, two small beeps and one disclaimer... rest of the suggested cuts are still in the movie. So, I am pretty happy about it," Bhandarkar added.

"Indu Sarkar" is a fictional account set in the Emergency period of 1975-1977, through the eyes of a citizen, played by actress Kirti Kulhari, who witnesses the tough 21 months.

The "Pink" actress expressed that without Bhandarkar's grit, the movie would not have released.

"I am a little nervous about the film but we've come so far, I am really happy about it. I would like to thank Madhur Bhandarkar, without him... I don't think the movie would have released."

The cast includes Neil Nitin Mukesh, Supriya Vinod and Anupam Kher.

Anupam also congratulated Bhandarkar for his "courage and craft" as a filmmaker.