Lady Gaga to drop new album this year

Pop star Lady Gaga will reportedly release her new album in October this year.

The 30-year-old singer, who released Joanne in October last year, recently returned to the recording studio to work on new music.

Now Forbes has reported that, a full-length is due this coming October.

"With Lady Gaga's new album slated for early October '17, over 100 million viewers won't hurt her sales. She'll likely have a tour to follow, which means big money for her - the Monster Ball Tour in 2011 grossed $239 million," the website claimed.

Gaga is currently busy in the rehearsals of her highly anticipated performance at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The site also claimed that the Monster hitmaker "won't be paid for her upcoming Super Bowl half-time show."