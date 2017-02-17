Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert lead ACM Awards nominations

Country greats Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert leads the list of nominations for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards announced on Friday.

Multiple ACM Award winner Lady Antebellum announced the nominations in five categories-including Entertainment of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Vocal Duo of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year.

The event will be hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley.

With a total of seven nominations, Keith Urban leads the list with Miranda Lambert closely coming in second on the list with six nominations.

Sixteen-time ACM Award winner Tim McGraw has received five nominations in four categories.

Meanwhile, first-time ACM nominee Maren Morris earned six nominations in four categories.

Acknowledging the country music genre’s top stars, the awards will be telecast on April 2.