Katy Perry releases 'Chained to the Rhythm' music video

Singer Katy Perry’s recently released video to her song Chained to the Rhythm sees her singing and dancing while she visits a futuristic amusement park- Oblivia, where everything seems shiny and glossy but it turns out to not be the idyllic park it seemed initially.

Song’s lyrics talk about people living in a bubble and are ignorant of the troubles.

“So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble

So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble. Aren't you lonely?

Up there in utopia. Where nothing will ever be enough. Happily numb”

The politically-motivated song and video though doesn’t address any particular issue heads on but sends a subtle message of the current situation of distrust that the larger part of the American stars have been voicing about.

The video begins with Perry wearing a white metallic dress and as she takes on a roller-coaster ride, the people are enjoying the show and dancing to happy beats, but as the video nears its end, the reality is revealed of not so perfect world and a worried looking Perry stares into the cameras as the video ends.