Katy Perry planning a big surprise for Bloom's 40th birthday

Pop star Katy Perry is reportedly planning a big surprise for boyfriend Orlando Bloom as the actor will turn a year older on January 13 this week.

The 32-year-old songstress is said to have hired a celebrity concierge service for making Bloom's birthday special, reported Femalefirst.

"Katy is determined to make this year the best ever and is not letting money get in the way.

"She wants a combination of holidays and 'bucket list' experiences, including seeing some of the world's most famous sights," a source said.