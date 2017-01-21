Karan Kundra is passionate about his date, but says marriage can wait

Actor Karan Kundra, who was in the national capital for the launch of the book The Road to Infinity by doctor-turned author Tanbir Dhingra, spent a moment sharing at length about his Bollywood entry, his tenure in the industry and a lot more to thestatesman.com

Lauding the doctor, who left his medical profession to follow his passion, Karan Kundra said, "Following your passion is the best thing you can do, I have always urged people to leave the rat race and do what they most desire to do and it gives me immense passion to see people follow their passion."

Karan Kundra rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor's soap opera 'Kitni Mohabbat hai' opposite his former girlfriend Kritika Kamra. He portrayed a romantic character in the series. He became the heartthrob of small screen soon after doing 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai', people loved his unadulterated acting abilities and his unbeatable charms swept the girls off their feet.

On being asked whether acting was always his first choice, the actor said, "No, it happened to me accidentally. I come from an academic family, both my sisters are doctors and I was gearing for an MBA, when one day I got a call from Ekta asking me to come to Mumbai. Considering it hoax, I declined the offer twice but then one day I finally decided to go and see the matter and then it was clear and I became an actor."

Karan, who was recently seen as one of the judges in the reality show 'Roadies' along with Actor Neha Dhupia and Ranvijay Singh said that he is not keen on doing any fiction shows like 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai", "I am eyeing on bigger projects as i am doing a lot of movies and I am really looking forward to them," the Jalandhar-born actor said.

Karan, who was dating his co-star Kritika Kamra from his debut show 'Kitni Mohabbat Hai', is now dating video jockey Anusha Dandekar. Their PDA's and fun banter on the social networking sites often grab headlines. On being asked if he is getting married anytime soon, the actor replied with a wide smile on his face, "Marriage is definitely on the cards but it is not happening any time soon. I have a lot of work to do and moreover I am too young for marriage, I am in my early thirties. Marriage can definitely wait," the actor winked.

The much-in-love couple, Anusha and Karan were seen hosting the MTV Love School 2 recently.