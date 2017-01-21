Kanye West working on surprise projects

Rapper Kanye West is focusing on his family and is working on "surprise projects" two months after hospitalisation.



He was hospitalised for exhaustion in November last year, and he has kept a relatively low profile in recent weeks.

"His kids are his number one priority for him and he wants to be a good dad and make his mother proud. He thinks about her every day," eonline.com quoted a source as saying.



In addition, West is "feeling more on track" as he works on several business opportunities away from the public eye.



"Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involve music and concerts in the spring and summer. Plus he is working on his fashion line and some collaborations," the source added.



West, who is married to reality star Kim Kardashian, had cancelled the remainder of his Saint Pablo Tour days before he was voluntarily hospitalised.



There were reports that he was hoping to resume his tour in January but sources say that it was far too early.