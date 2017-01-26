  1. Home
'Kaabil' has been enriching, overwhelming: Yami

  • IANS

    IANS | Mumbai

    January 28, 2017 | 02:41 PM
Yami Gautam, Hrithik Roshan

Yami Gautam (L), Hrithik Roshan (PHOTO: Facebook)

Actress Yami Gautam says her latest film "Kaabil" has been enriching and overwhelming for her.

"Kaabil", which also stars Hrithik Roshan, minted Rs 10.43 crore on January 25 - the first day of its release.

Overwhelmed by the love she has received for the film, which presents her as a visually impaired woman who is brutally violated, Yami said in a statement: "Nothing can be more rewarding and fulfilling than the love and warmth that people give you after watching your performance. 'Kaabil' in all aspects has been enriching and overwhelming."

Yami has played diverse roles in films like "Vicky Donor" and "Badlapur".

While she is basking in the success of "Kaabil", the actress is all set to star in the upcoming film "Sarkar 3".

