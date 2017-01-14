Johnny Depp's divorce with Amber Heard finalised

After a turbulent divorce process, Hollywood star Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage is finally over.



The actress had filed papers to end their 15-month union in May 2016. At a hearing on Friday, which neither she nor Depp attended, a judge signed papers to finalise their divorce, reports eonline.com.



The judge also reportedly denied a motion that Depp's attorney had filed to have Heard pay the actor's attorney fees.



The news comes about five months after the former couple reached a settlement. A day before the divorce was finalised, Heard filed papers requesting that Depp be deposed if the court did not enter the settlement agreement as a judgment at Friday's hearing.



"It is a great day. All Amber wanted was a divorce and now she has it. In the words of Gerald Ford, 'Our long national nightmare is over'," Heard's attorney told eonline.com.



The actors did not have a prenuptial agreement when they married in February 2015.