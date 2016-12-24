John Williams has never watched a 'Star Wars' film

Music composer John Williams, who created the theme of the original 'Star Wars' movies, has never seen any of the films from the sci-fi series.

"I let it go. I have not looked at the 'Star Wars' films and that's absolutely true.

"When I'm finished with a film, I've been living with it, we've been dubbing it, recording to it, and so on. You walk out of the studio and 'Ah, it's finished'," Williams said.

The 84-year-old composer said he does not "want to listen to music or see films," reported Female First.

"Now I don't have an impulse to go to the theatre and look at it. Maybe some people find that weird, or listen to recordings of my music very, very rarely.

"I'm not particularly proud of that, I have to say, but it's also part of the fact that I finished 'Star Wars' now and I'm already working on Spielberg's new film and I don't want to listen to music or see films."