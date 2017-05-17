Jessica Simpson's father is cancer-free

Singer-actress Jessica Simpson's father Joe Simpson is cancer-free after receiving radiation treatment.

The 59-year-old photographer was diagnosed with prostate cancer in September 2016, reported People magazine.

“He's feeling great now and is optimistic. He's felt so much love and support from his family and friends,” a source said.

Joe, who began radiation treatment in February, recently celebrated his granddaughter Maxwell's birthday in early May.

He also celebrated Easter with his family and has continued his photography career.