Jessica Biel finds husband Justin Timberlake flawless

Actress Jessica Biel says she has not found a single flaw in her husband Justin Timberlake so far in four years of their marriage.

During an episode of The Ellen Show, the 34-year-old star, who tied the knot with Timberlake in October 2012, praised him for being so flawless, reported Femalefirst.

"Literally every year we're married I'm looking for that thing that he really sucks at," Biel said.

The couple recently sparked speculation that they are expecting a second child when both were spotted dancing at a basketball game and Timberlake cradled Biel's stomach with his hands.

Popular talk show host DeGeneres took the opportunity to clear up the rumours, telephoning Timberlake during his wife's appearance on the programme to ask him about the potential baby, to which he jokingly said, "I can't wait to find out whose it is!"