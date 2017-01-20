Jennifer Aniston willing to return to TV

Jennifer Aniston became a star with her role on popular sitcom Friends, and the actress says she is still willing to move back to television.

The 47-year-old actress feels the quality of work on TV is as good as films, reported Variety.

"I've thought about it a lot. That's where the work is.

That's where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time," Aniston said.

The actress said her journey in the showbiz has been great, but now apart from professional growth, she also wants to focus on personal life.

"When you re in your 20s, going away from home was an adventure meeting new people, seeing other parts of the country or world was so exciting. Now it's really about wanting to stay closer to home and just enjoying your time.

"It goes really fast. The experience needs to be a good experience. I have no time for the yelling, angry directors, or bad behavior anymore," she said.