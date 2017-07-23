  1. Home
Jay Park signs with Jay Z's label

    IANS | Los Angeles

    July 23, 2017 | 07:05 PM
Jay Park (Photo: Facebook)

Singer Jay Park has officially signed with rapper Jay Z's label Roc Nation.

Park took to Instagram on July 21 to announce the news and shared a photograph of him sitting on a leather sofa, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The caption read: "It's Official Roc Nation. This is a win for the town. This is a win for Korea. This is a win for Asian Americans. This is a win for the overlooked and underappreciated. This is a win for genuine people who look out for their peoples. 

"This is a win for hard work and dedication. This is a win for honesty and authenticity. Thank you for the acknowledgement and recognition. Just getting started. Roc Fam, Roc Nation." 

A statement from Roc Nation read: "We are excited to announce Jay Park has officially signed with Roc Nation! Welcome to the Roc Fam!" 

