Jay Park signs with Jay Z's label

Singer Jay Park has officially signed with rapper Jay Z's label Roc Nation.

Park took to Instagram on July 21 to announce the news and shared a photograph of him sitting on a leather sofa, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The caption read: "It's Official Roc Nation. This is a win for the town. This is a win for Korea. This is a win for Asian Americans. This is a win for the overlooked and underappreciated. This is a win for genuine people who look out for their peoples.

"This is a win for hard work and dedication. This is a win for honesty and authenticity. Thank you for the acknowledgement and recognition. Just getting started. Roc Fam, Roc Nation."

A statement from Roc Nation read: "We are excited to announce Jay Park has officially signed with Roc Nation! Welcome to the Roc Fam!"