James Corden to host Grammy Awards 2018

TV show host James Corden will return as the host of the Grammy Awards 2018.

Broadcasting channel CBS announced the news here on Wednesday, reports variety.com.

The host of The Late Late Show with James Corden hosted the annual awards show for the first time earlier this year and will return this year for the 60th anniversary of the awards ceremony.

It will take place in New York after 2003.

Corden brought comedy -- including a "Carpool Karaoke" rendition of "Sweet Caroline" -- into the mix this year at the Grammys.

Rapper LL Cool J hosted the show for five years prior. Before that, the Grammys went seven years with no host at all.