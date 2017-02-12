James Arthur won't face legal action from 'The Script'

James Arthur has said claims his song Say You Won't Let Go had a number of similarities to the Script's Man Who Can't Be Moved are false and he won't face any legal action.

Last year it was claimed the former X Factor star's song Say You Won't Let Go had a number of similarities to the Script's Man Who Can't Be Moved but James said nothing ever came of the controversy, reporetd Contactmusic.

"Nothing ever came of it. There was no case. It's 2017, there's only seven notes in music. Every blues song sounds the same. People get a bit wound up about these things for no reason."