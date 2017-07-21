The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer Jab Harry met Sejal was finally released on Friday, with the pair asking the audience to ride an emotional journey of love.

The 3:02-minute trailer of ‘Jab Harry met Sejal' was released to make people know about the characters Harry and Sejal, being played by SRK and Anushka, respectively.

The trailer presents the story of Harry, a tour guide, who helps Sejal on a vacation in Europe. During the vacation, Sejal loses her engagement ring and the two find love in each other while looking for the ring.

The journey of Harry and Sejal in the movie looks gripping enough, which is evident from the fact that within first four hours of being uploaded, the trailer generated more than four-lakh views on the YouTube.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, a Red Chillies Entertainment production, Jab Harry met Sejal is scheduled for release on 4 August 2017.