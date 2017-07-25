'Jab Harry met Sejal': SRK ties up with Grammy winner Diplo

The king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan has joined hands with Grammy-winning singer Diplo for a song titled 'Phurrr' for his upcoming rom-com drama ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’.

“It has a fresh energy and we imagined that the song starts soon after the Portugal football team won the UEFA Cup, an event we follow in the story. So there are lots of people celebrating on the streets,” Director Imtiyaz Ali said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier Shah Rukh had got Akon on board for his film Ra.One, where the Grammy winner had given his voice for pop hits 'Chammak Challo' and 'Criminal'.

Diplo has composed the song 'Phurrr' with Pritam and Rocky Wellstack. Mohit Chauhan and Tushar Joshi have lent their voices for the song that was filmed in Portugal.

“Diplo is known the world over for his singles and albums and it's great to collaborate with him,” Ali added.

Shah Rukh also thanked the American singer and shared a picture with Diplo on social media.

“Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx,” he wrote on Twitter.

So far so good, four released songs of 'Jab Harry met Sejal' have created a stir among music lovers. The Red Chillies Entertainment production, featuring Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma in lead roles, is set to release on 4 August 2017.