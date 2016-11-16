It was buffalo meat: Kajol clarifies after video gets trolled

Actress Kajol, who was trolled online for posting a video of a beef dish that her friend had prepared, on Monday clarified that it was actually buffalo meat.

The 42-year-old actress issued a statement on Twitter, saying she did not want to hurt religious sentiments.

She deleted the clip from her Instagram and Facebook accounts after it attracted negative comments.

“A video of me at a friend's lunch said that there was a beef dish at the table. That's a miscommunication. What was shown was buffalo meat, that is legally available meat.

“I'm issuing this clarification because this is a sensitive matter that may hurt religious sentiments, which is not my intention,” Kajol wrote.

Beef is banned in Maharashtra and other parts of the country.