It's not necessary to adapt every book into film: Nandita Das

Acclaimed actor-director Nandita Das who is currently preparing for her new directorial venture Manto said that a book and a film are two different mediums and both have their own charm, so it is not necessary to adapt every book into a film.



"Reading a book is a different experience than watching a film. When I was going through some stories of Manto (Saadat Hasan Manto) I realised that they can reach to your mind with a different level of intensity... So I think it's not necessary to make a film out of every book," the actress said.



Nandita was present here at the launch of young author Varun Gwalani's The First Storyteller that touches upon the issue of psychological health.



"A society can develop only if we talk about issues like mental illnesses openly, create awareness among people, share others' experiences and understanding. Avoiding such issues will not help resolve any problem," the actress, known for her work in movies like 1947 Earth, Fire and Firaaq, said.



The actress confirmed that Manto will go on floor on March 15.



"Though it is an independent film with a small budget, many well-known actors in the industry have shown interest to play even small (yet crucial) roles in the film. we will be disclosing those names soon," she added.