'It's good time for Indian film industry'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee feels the Indian film industry is going through a good phase.

"Nowadays the film industry is going through a good phase. As an actor, we always want to work in good films. There is no shortage of actors and directors who are keen to do good work. Likewise, there are also so many admirers who appreciate the films. It is indeed a good time for the film industry," Manoj said at the trailer launch of the movie Alif here on Tuesday.

He also spoke of how things have changed for small budget films.

"Small budget films are also releasing simultaneously in all theatres. I remember I went to watch 'Aakrosh' and it had released in one theatre only. I changed four buses to watch the movie," he recalled.

"Compared to then, we are in a good place now. Today, the audience and media appreciate and promote good work. I feel happy that media supports and fights for good films.

"Even award functions are being criticised. The choice of the audience has changed. Social media is very much active today. There is no way to overlook good films. I wish this movement never ends."

He said Alif is a relevant film for today.

"The film raises the question whether religion is more important than education or love. We are in a time when religion is being forcibly implanted into every situation. So this point has been questioned in the film. I wish people start debating that," Manoj added.

Directed by former journalist Zaigham Imam, the movie also features Neelima Azeem. The narration is by Jaya Bachchan.