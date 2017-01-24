It's a shame that racism still exists: John Legend

Singer John Legend is disappointed that racism still exists.



The "All of Me" hitmaker has criticised the paparazzi photographer, who recently branded him a "monkey," but insists he is not "hurt" by the comments as he is "smarter (and) stronger," reported Variety.



"...Black folks have had to deal with being called monkeys for a long time and dehumanisation has always been a method of racism and subjugation of black people. That's just part of American history and it's part of the present, apparently.



"We saw it with the former president, Obama, whenever people wanted to discount him or discount his wife, they compared them to apes. And we've seen that frequently. You know, I'm not hurt by someone saying that to me because I'm smarter, I'm stronger. I look down on that person that would say something like that, but it's a shame that still exists," Legend said.



After the incident the singer's wife Chrissy Teigen, with whom he shares nine-month-old daughter Luna, posted about it on social media, where she was met with a flurry of support from fans.



"Paparazzi at JFK just asked me "if we evolved from monkeys, why is John Legend still around?" - and people wonder why celebs lose it in pics," she tweeted.