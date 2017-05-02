Is Sugandha Mishra getting married?

Few days back rumours were rife that Sugandha Mishra of The Kapil Sharma Show fame was getting married to Sanket Bhosale, also part of the show. The comedian-singer has finally broken her silence on the matter.

Contrary to media reports that the two are ready to tie the knot, Sugandha told a national daily that they are only “good friends” and there is no truth to the speculation.

“This is a false news. We have played girlfriend-boyfriend on a TV show but not in real life. We are good friends and we have been working together from a long time on several projects,” Sugandha said when asked about the rumours.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news lately because of the infamous fight between Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, following which Grover, Sugandha, Chandan and Ali Asgar left the show.