I want to work with Ryan Gosling: Deepika

After making her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone wants to work with Ryan Gosling as she loved his performance in La La Land.

The 31-year-old Bollywood star, who made her international debut with "xXx: Return of Xander Cage", said Gosling is on her wishlist, reported USA Today.

"There's so much of that movie that works: the acting, the honesty, the songs. It's one of those classic love stories that is told in such an interesting manner visually.

"He's absolutely brilliant and he's definitely someone I want to work with," Deepika said.

The actress was the only Indian star to have made it to Forbes' annual top-10 list which also included Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston and during the interview she also addressed the issue of gender pay gap.

"Do I fight for it? Yes, of course I fight for it," Deepika said. "But I fight for it silently. I fight for it through my work," she added.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage released in India last week on January 12.