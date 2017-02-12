I do like football: Streep defends Golden Globes football line

Oscar-winner Meryl Streep has defended her now-famous Golden Globes lifetime achievement award acceptance speech, in which she took shots at football and MMA as "not the arts," saying she does like the game a lot.

During her scathing speech at the last month's award ceremony while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award, Streep said, "Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you'll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts."

The 67-year-old star now clarified that she has been a huge fan of football and has been watching it for over 60 years.

Speaking at the Human Rights Campaign's 2017 Greater New York Gala Dinner, she said, "First of all, I do like football.

Let me just make that clear. I gave 7 years, 7 of my youngest, prettiest years to being a cheerleader for football, basketball, and wrestling."

Streep also acknowledged that she was watching the Super Bowl this past Sunday.

"I have watched more Pee Wee league football, Pop Warner football, JV and Varsity high school football, JV and Varsity college level and professional football for over 60 years, more than probably anyone in this room.

"And yes, I thought the Falcons/Patriots game was the most exciting football game in history, but in my honest opinion it is totally crazy that the winning advantage in a Super Bowl tie is determined by means of a coin toss! Sad."

The actress was honoured at the event for her acting career and also her support of the LGBT community over the years.