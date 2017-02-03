I did 90 per cent dubbing for 'Kaabil', says Hrithik

With Kaabil earning plaudits at box office, actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday said more than 90 per cent of the dubbing for the visually challenged character Rohan Bhatnagar had been done by him after a lot of research.



"I had cancelled shoots 4-5 times to give rest to vocal chords which are just like muscles. And if you can control muscles, you can make anyone sounding similar to your voice," Hrithik said at a promotional press meet here.



"So I rested my vocal chords and kept rehearsing. In Kaabil 90 per cent of my character's voice is my voice," he added.



The 43-year-old actor said after doing the film he wants to do something for the visually challenged people.



"I plan to do as much I can to campaign for the blind, who are the strongest-willed people. Playing blind makes you aware about the potential of human spirit."



Hrithik said he feels attached to Kolkata as it was the first place he made a public appearance in.



"My first public appearance was in Kolkata in 2000. My dida's (maternal grandmother) wish was that my first stage performance be here. There is Bengali blood in me."