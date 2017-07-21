Huma Qureshi in Chennai for shoot with Rajnikanth

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who earned high appraise for her acting in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Ek Thi Daayan, Badlapur, etc., is currently in Chennai to shoot with Tamil film superstar Rajnikanth.

Shooting for the gangster thriller Kaala Karikalan, 30-year-old Qureshi is happy that she got a chance to work with Rajnikanth so early in her career.

A source working closely with the film cast revealed Qureshi’s commitment for the film, saying: “Huma has been working round the clock and living out of a suitcase with her challenging schedule. With just bare minimum sleep, she manages her entire team pretty well.”

“She really admires the discipline of the South Indian film industry and is looking forward to shooting in Chennai,” the source added.

The New Delhi-born actress landed in Mumbai on Wednesday after making a magnificent appearance at the IIFA Awards in New York.

A part of the film has already been shot in Mumbai and the rest will be shot in Chennai, where Qureshi will be seen in action from July to August this year.