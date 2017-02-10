Ashley Judd stresses on women empowerment in India

Hollywood actress Ashley Judd, also the Global Goodwill Ambassador for the UNFPA, stressed on women empowerment in the country during her meeting with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Friday.

Judd said she and the team of United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) interacted with the Chief Minister about empowering and protecting youths and women.

"They share our mission of empowering and protecting youths and women empowerment, in particular. I admire the Odisha goverment for its determination in this regard," said the Hollywood actress.

She also said that they discussed child and maternal mortality in the state.

Describing her visit to India, she said it has been wonderful.

The actor-activist on Thursday received KISS Humanitarian Award 2016 for her relentless work for the protection of the rights of girl child and women.

Expressing her gratitude for the honour, Judd said the award will empower and make her energetic to do more work for women and girl children.

"I was sexually assaulted as a seven-year-old," she revealed, while stressing that violence and discrimination against women are pervasive in all countries and cultures.

"Women should have control of their own body, sex, and fertility," she said.