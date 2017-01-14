Hirani records 200-hour conversation with Sanjay Dutt

Ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani kickstarted the shooting for his next project on Saturday and the film is a biopic on Indian actor Sanjay Dutt.

It was the lengthy conversations with Sanjay that led Rajkumar Hirani to develop the idea of rolling out a biopic on the life of the actor.

Rajkumar Hirani, who is known to be very close to Sanjay, would spend hours at stretch with the actor during his visit home from parole in 2014.

The actor, director duo would get into deep conversations understanding the intricate details of the sensational life of Sanjay Dutt.

After nearly 25 days of conversation, Rajkumar was left with an astounding 200 hours of recorded conversation with Dutt.

The prolific filmmaker was left completely intrigued and captivated with Sanjay Dutt's life story and was keen to bring his story on celluloid.

It was the recordings that helped Raju Hirani script a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt.

The final script was further locked after meetings with Sanjay Dutt, who was reassured that his story will be told to the world without glorifying him.

Ranbir Kapoor was then casted to play Sanjay Dutt's part in the film and further developments led to Paresh Rawal bagging the part of Sunil Dutt in addition to Anushka Sharma who will be seen as a journalist and Sonam Kapoor who will encapsulate the women in the life of the Bollywood celebrity.