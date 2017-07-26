'Hawayein' from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' launched

Hawayein, the new track from Bollywood film Jab Harry Met Sejal, was released on Wednesday at a seaside venue in Mumbai.

Keeping in view the romantic vibe of the song, Jab Harry Met Sejal makers launched the song over a sundowner sea-facing event in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Imtiaz Ali and music composer Pritam.

Creating a perfect romantic setting, the launch event had an open air seating facing the sunset.

The event witnessed Shah Rukh Khan at his romantic best, as he slipped into the character of Harry leaving no stone unturned to charm the gorgeous Sejal.

Pritam, the song director, gave an impromptu performance, strumming to the soulful tunes of Safar.

Director Imtiaz Ali was seen speaking at length about the essence of the track and sharing behind the scene instances from the film.

The newest song has furthered the romantic bond between Harry and Sejal, and reveals the lives of the two protagonists.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab Harry Met Sejal stars Shah Rukh Khan as Harry, a tourist guide in Europe and Anushka Sharma plays Sejal, a lawyer on a trip to Europe.

The film is slated for release on August 4, 2017.