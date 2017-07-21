Have idea for 'Central Intelligence' sequel: Director

Filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber says working with actors Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in Central Intelligence was fun, adding that he has a story for a sequel in mind.

The storyline for the sequel to the 2016 film might be in mind, but the filmmaker says getting the schedule of the cast in line is a big challenge.

"I had the best filmmaking experience with this film. I had such a great time working with Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart," Thurber told IANS over phone from Los Angeles.

Talking about Johnson and Hart, Thurber added: "They are both so gracious, fun and hardworking. Such a pleasure that it was (working with them). I wasn't used to that. They made my job so easy."

Central Intelligence, which will air on July 30 on Sony PIX, is about two high-school acquaintances who meet at a reunion and end up on the run from the CIA due to several incidents.

Thurber says he is not sure when the sequel will go on the floors.

He said: "We don't know for sure, but we have talked about the sequel and what that story would be. We have an idea for it which I think is pretty fun and exciting, but I think it is a challenge to get everybody's schedule lined up. It (The sequel) is not for sure but it is something that we discussed."