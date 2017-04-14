Harry Styles's girlfriend wants a 'break' from social media

Singer Harry Styles's girlfriend and chef Tess Ward wants to take a "break" from social media to escape the messages she has been getting from One Direction fans since their relationship was revealed.

Styles and Ward's relationship came into spotlight last week. However, the revelation left Ward dealing with a backlash on social media.

"Snapchat I've deleted, Twitter -- don't really do it. I'm even a little bit out of love with Instagram," Ward told thetimes.co.uk.

"At the moment I'm getting a lot of direct messages there, but I respectfully choose not to reply to them, because they're all like, er, interesting. I want a break. I just want a break," she added.

Asked if she and Styles are in a relationship, Ward said: "I literally don't have anything to say about that."

Her publicist intervened then and added: "My clients don't talk about their personal lives."