'Harley Quinn vs The Joker' spin-off in development

Production banners Warner Bros and DC Entertainment are reportedly developing a movie focusing on Harley Quinn and The Joker.

According to the Screen Rant website, both Margot Robbie and Jared Leto are set to reprise their respective roles in the movie which has a title of "Harley Quinn vs The Joker", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Both Quinn and Joker are villains and part of Suicide Squard.

According to the site, the yet-to-be-confirmed project seems to be in addition to "Suicide Squad 2", which has Jaume Collet-Serra as the top choice to direct, and the in-development "Gotham City Sirens", which has confirmed the return of Robbie as the pig-tailed super-villain with David Ayer on board to sit behind the camera.

The new project is described as a "Suicide Squad" spin-off and DC Entertainment President and CCO Geoff is set to produce.