'Hare Krishna Hare Ram'- all set to recreate the magic

The evergreen hippy song Hare Krishna Hare Ram from the 1971 film with the same name is back with a more pepped up electrifying twist from the makers of Commando 2.

The recreated song, which features Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, Esha Gupta Gupta and Freddy Daruwala is already making waves with its catchy tunes and mass appeal as the stars dance to the choreography of Feroz Khan.

The stunning visuals and cast’s rugged grunge look is adding to the charm to the already sassy number.

The groovy number has been composed by Pritam and Gourav Roshin with Armaan Malik’s vocals.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Commando 2 directed by Deven Bhojani is all set to release on March 3, 2017.