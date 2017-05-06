Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif stepped out of studio hand-in-hand after wrapping up the shooting of Anurag Basu’s much-delayed directorial Jagga Jasoos. Basu shared the news of wrapping up the film’s shooting by posting two photos of the actors on Twitter. In one photo, he used their childhood photos and morphed. The other one showed the actors smiling and stepping out of the studio holding hands. He captioned it as “Day 1 Jagga Jasoos to Last Day Jagga Jasoos. How time flies.” According to reports, the film has been in the making for over four years. Said to be a family holiday film, it tells the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.